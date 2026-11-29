Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Photo Sets Off Ripples, Meeting Discussed, Angry Conversation, Dispute Deepens & More | FP photo

Photo sets off ripples

A photograph has put a Congress leader on the spot. His popularity graph has recently shot up, and after an incident, people began to give him importance. But the photograph has disturbed his political equations. The Congress has launched a campaign against the person with whom its leader clicked the photograph. When the Congress opposes the person holding an important position, the photograph of the party leader has made many of his colleagues uncomfortable. A few party men have sent the photograph to the high command in Delhi. All the more, the leader himself posted the photograph on social media, which set off ripples in the corridors of power. People, however, say the leader hardly bothers about the photograph. The leader remains in the limelight either because of his statements or because of the photograph.

Meeting discussed

A meeting between a senior leader of the BJP and a powerful central minister has touched off a discussion in the state. People say the union minister called the state BJP leader to take feedback about the goings-on in the state. The leader got only 15 minutes for discussion, but it continued for 35 minutes. A few other politicians want to know what transpired between them. After the meeting, the state leader looked happy. Since the party appointed him to an important position, he never held such a prolonged meeting with the union minister. Earlier, he met the union minister in the presence of other leaders. So, the one-to-one meeting with the union minister has boosted his confidence. Now, people discuss the outcome of the feedback that politician may have given to the union minister.

Angry conversation

The way a central minister had a conversation at a public function has riled many people in the corridors of power. When the union minister interrupted the head of state during his speech, it shocked those present on the stage. The union minister, too, received a suitable reply from him. Yet, a discussion over the conversation continues. Many people remain speculative about it and whisper that the state government has begun to give more importance to another leader from the union minister s constituency than him. The union minister s opinion carries little bearing on the posting of officers. He occasionally reacts to the little importance he gets from the government. Those holding important positions in the government say the now union minister will get less importance after the incident than he previously used to enjoy. A similar incident took place between another union minister and a minister of the state cabinet at a public function. The incident embittered their relationship, which remained visible.

Veil of secrecy

A senior minister has gone out of the state for treatment. The minister is down with an ailment that requires surgery. So, he has left for another state to undergo the surgeon s scalpel. But the minister s staffers and his close aides have not breathed a word about it. Maintaining secrecy about his medical issue has three reasons. Firstly, the thought that letting out information about his ailment means his supporters would come to the city in the other state to call on him during his treatment. He wanted to avoid it. Secondly, the government makes tall claims about the medical facilities in the state. Important people, like a minister, going to another state for treatment means they have lost faith in the medical facilities available in the state, raising many questions. Thirdly, because illness weakens a leader s political standing, politicians often keep it secret. The minister, who has courted several controversies, feels lest his ailment should blow out of proportion. So, he kept a lid on his disease.

Frustrated politician

Many people have begun to interpret the meaning of a video clip that a former minister recently released. The former minister has hogged media headlines in the past few days. He recently released a video clip with the photographs of his father and a senior BJP leader in the background, indirectly taking the BJP leaders to task. He also praised two Congress leaders. The former minister acclaimed the departed leader of the Congress and its current leader. In the video clip, the politician lauded the honesty of his family and gave a description of his properties. He also said he would open the pages of his father s diary. The politician, who defected to the Congress and joined the BJP and returned to the BJP, remains politically sidelined. Both the BJP and the Congress have discarded him. So, he has begun to search for the third option.

Dispute deepens

A dispute between two ministers of the state has deepened. A man has recently made a controversial remark about a minister s family member. Afterwards, his relatives and supporters beat up the man making snide remarks. The issue has reached the police, and a minister has come in support of the assault victim. On the other hand, another minister backed those who beat up the man. The rivalry between the two ministers stretches back years. After the incident, the supporters of both ministers have begun to threaten one another. The police also remain under pressure from both sides. The party's top leaders in the state capital have come to know about it. Some people have begun to search for a solution to the wrangle. An organisation has come in the support of those who beat up the man for commenting on the minister s family member. Afterwards, people in the corridors say that BJP leaders have swung into action to resolve the issue.

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