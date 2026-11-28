Bhopal FDA Raids Restaurant After Customer Finds Piece Of Steel Wire In Kadhai Paneer | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) conducted a raid at Rajoria Restaurant on JK Road in Bhopal on Saturday following a complaint alleging that a piece of steel wire was found in Kadhai Paneer served to a customer on Friday.

The incident came to light after the customer shared a video of the alleged foreign object on social media, along with a copy of the restaurant bill. The video reportedly shows a thin piece of metal wire inside the paneer dish, raising serious concerns over food safety and hygiene standards at the restaurant.

According to the customer, the incident could have posed a significant health risk if the sharp metal object had been accidentally swallowed. The customer also alleged that the restaurant owner did not acknowledge the mistake or offer an apology when the matter was brought to his attention.

Following the complaint, the customer approached the District Food Safety Officer and submitted the video and bill as evidence. The complaint subsequently prompted the FDA to inspect the restaurant and look into the alleged food safety violation.

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The presence of foreign objects such as metal wires, glass fragments or other contaminants in food can pose serious health hazards. Sharp objects may cause injuries to the mouth, throat, food pipe or digestive tract. In severe cases, accidental ingestion can result in internal bleeding, infection or perforation, potentially requiring emergency medical treatment.

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Read Also Customer Finds Steel Wire In Kadhai Paneer At Bhopal Family Restaurant; VIDEO Surfaces

The FDA's inspection is expected to establish whether food safety norms were violated at the restaurant and whether further action is required under the applicable regulations.

The incident has once again raised questions about food preparation practices, kitchen hygiene and quality control at restaurants. Customers expect eateries to maintain proper safety standards and ensure that food served to them is free from harmful contaminants.

Further details regarding the inspection findings and any action taken by the FDA are awaited.

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