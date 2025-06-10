Dead Caterpillar Found In Salad At Michelin Chef's Restaurant In Gurugram; Video Goes Viral

Dead Caterpillar Found In Salad | X@SimranBabbar_05

When you head to a high-end restaurant, you're usually paying for a luxurious dining experience — great vibes, top-notch service, and of course, quality food. But what if your expensive salad came with an uninvited extra ingredient?

That’s exactly what happened at a popular Gurugram restaurant, The House of Celeste, reportedly owned by Michelin-starred chef Suvir Saran. Over the weekend, an IAS couple dining there spotted a dead caterpillar in their vegetable salad. A video of this discovery quickly surfaced online.

The viral video shows the diner pulling the caterpillar out of a peas and broccoli salad.

Quite disgusted, the woman was heard saying, “Go to any high-end place, something worth ₹100 is priced at ₹600 (translated from Hindi),” clearly frustrated by the mismatch between price and hygiene.

Visuals surface

More details

The incident took place in the Sector 15 Phase 2 area and soon caught the attention of food safety authorities.

According to a Times of India report, officials inspected the restaurant on Monday and sent food samples to a government-approved lab in Karnal for testing. “What we found was alarming,” said senior food safety officer Ramesh Chauhan, who led the inspection. He highlighted that the popular chef's restaurant showed multiple hygiene lapses and no recent signs of pest control.

A formal notice has been issued to the eatery.

While Suvir Saran opened the restaurant in 2020, his continued association with the establishment at the time of the incident remains unclear. The chef has not made a public comment about the incident as of June 10.