Customer Finds Steel Wire In Kadhai Paneer At Bhopal's Family Restaurant; VIDEO Surfaces | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Caterpillars, houseflies and even lizards were not enough! This time a customer allegedly found a steel wire in Kadhai Paneer served at a family restaurant in Bhopal, posing a severe threat to his health and raising serious concerns over food safety.

The incident took place at the restaurant located on JK Road in Bhopal and came to light after the customer shared a video on social media, along with a copy of the bill, to substantiate his allegations.

VIDEO surfaces

The video shows what appears to be a thin steel wire in the dish. The wire was barely noticeable and could have been accidentally swallowed by the customer, posing a serious risk to his health.

Restaurant Owner Allegedly Denies Fault

What frustrated the customer further was the alleged response of the restaurant owner. According to the customer, when the matter was brought to the owner's attention, the latter refused to acknowledge any fault or apologise.

Serious Health Risks

Accidentally swallowing a steel wire or a shard of glass can pose serious health risks, as the sharp edges may injure the throat, food pipe, stomach or intestines. It can also lead to internal bleeding, severe abdominal pain, infection or even perforation of the digestive tract. In some cases, emergency medical intervention or surgery may be required to remove the foreign object.

Anyone who accidentally swallows such a sharp object should seek immediate medical attention, even if no symptoms are present.

Action Awaited

The matter was later reported to the District Food Safety Officer, with the video and a copy of the bill submitted as evidence.

It remains to be seen whether the officer will take cognisance of the complaint and initiate an investigation.

Note: This report is based on the video and information provided by the customer. The allegations have not been independently verified, and the restaurant's response is not available.

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