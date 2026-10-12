Viral VIDEO Shows Dead Lizard In Food Served At Government School Hostel In Bhopal, 13 Students Fall Ill; Parents Allege Negligence

Dead Lizard Found In Food At Government School Hostel, 13 Students Fall Ill; Parents Allege Negligence | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video is going viral on social media, claiming a dead lizard was found in vegetable curry served at a government residential school hostel in Bhopal on Saturday night. As many as13 students were reported to be sick, and hospitalised. The incident, apparently, occurred at Shramodaya Residential School, where 1,120 students reside. Parents accused the school administration of failing to inform them promptly, while authorities issued a notice to the food agency and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Bhopal के सरकारी हॉस्टल के खाने में निकली मरी छिपकली, 13 बच्चे बीमार! भोपाल के शासकीय श्रमोदय आवासीय विद्यालय में खाने में मरी छिपकली मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। आलू की सब्जी खाने के बाद 13 बच्चों की तबीयत बिगड़ गई, जिन्हें जेपी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। परिजनों ने स्कूल प्रबंधन पर सूचना नहीं देने का आरोप लगाया है। आखिर 1120 बच्चों के खाने की गुणवत्ता की जिम्मेदारी किसकी है? मामले की जांच जारी है। #bhopalnews #MPNews #breakingnews‌ — Aayudh (@AayudhMedia) October 12, 2026

Dead Lizard Found In Curry

According to information, the incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday when dinner was being served at the boys' hostel.

A dead lizard was reportedly found in the potato curry (aloo sabzi), following which the school administration immediately stopped serving the food.

However, 13 students who had already consumed the meal complained of vomiting and stomach ache.

Students Taken To Hospital

All 13 students were taken to JP Hospital around 10.30 pm for treatment. They were kept under medical observation for 24 hours.

Following the incident, the school administration arranged a fresh dinner for the hostel students. The meal was prepared again and served around 11 pm.

Parents Allege Negligence

Meanwhile, parents accused the school administration of not informing them directly about the incident.

According to the parents, they learnt about the matter through the school's group instead of receiving an official communication from the authorities.

They expressed concern over the safety of their children and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Notice Issued To Food Agency

The school administration has issued a notice to the agency responsible for preparing and supplying food at the hostel.

The principal said the matter would be investigated and appropriate action would be taken based on the findings.

Around 1,120 students from Classes 6 to 12 reside in the hostel, raising serious concerns over food quality, hygiene and student safety.

Further investigation is underway.