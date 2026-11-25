Gwalior Relationship Dispute: Man Sets Woman’s Husband And Father-In-Law On Fire After Dispute, Later Consumes Sulphas |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly poured petrol on a woman's husband and father-in-law and set them on fire following a relationship dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. All three are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and are reportedly out of danger. An investigation is underway.

The incident took place in the Hem Singh Ki Parade area under the jurisdiction of the Madhavganj police station.

According to information, the man was identified as Rajat Pal. He was working with the married woman at a private hospital for the past three years. The two allegedly developed a romantic relationship during this period. However, after the woman's husband learnt about it, he confronted Pal and asked him to stop visiting their house.

Man Arrives At Woman's House With Petrol

On Sunday, Pal allegedly reached the woman's house carrying a liquor bottle filled with petrol. The woman's husband and father-in-law objected to his arrival, leading to an argument.

Both men sustained severe burn injuries in the attack. Pal subsequently consumed poisonous tablets, reportedly known as Sulphas.

The incident caused panic in the area. Police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the three to hospitals.

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh-Man sets lover’s husband, father-in-law on fire; consumes poison. https://t.co/ikKMXfYgU6 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 24, 2026

All Three Admitted To Hospitals

The woman's husband and father-in-law have been admitted to the burn unit of Jayarogya Hospital. Meanwhile, Rajat was taken to a private hospital by his family after consuming the poisonous substance.

CSP Kiran Ahirwar confirmed that the accused allegedly set the two men on fire before consuming poison himself. All three are receiving treatment, and their condition is reported to be improving.

Son Reveals Reason Behind Gwalior Relationship Dispute

According to the woman's son, Rajat was his mother's colleague and frequently visited their house. The family later learned about the alleged relationship, following which the woman's husband asked him to stop coming home.

Police have registered a case against Rajat Pal. The Madhavganj police are investigating the Gwalior petrol attack and will record the accused's statement once his condition allows. The families will also be questioned to establish the sequence of events and whether they knew about the relationship.

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