 Fire Breaks Out At Breakfast Stall In Indore's Lasudia Area After Gas Cylinder Leak, 50-Year-Old Sustains Injuries
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Fire Breaks Out At Breakfast Stall In Indore's Lasudia Area After Gas Cylinder Leak, 50-Year-Old Sustains Injuries

A fire broke out at a breakfast stall in Indore’s Lasudia area on Sunday due to a gas cylinder leak. Police, led by ACP Rubina Mizwani, controlled the blaze. A 50-year-old man suffered minor burns. Gas leakage continued briefly after, prompting safety measures. Residents thanked police for timely help, while the fire brigade reportedly arrived late.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 10, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
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Fire Breaks Out At Breakfast Stall In Indore's Lasudia Area After Gas Cylinder Leak, 50-Year-Old Sustains Injuries |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another fire incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore at a breakfast stall on Sunday morning. 

In the incident, a 50-year-old man, Bhagwan Singh, suffered minor burn injuries.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Lasudia area after a gas cylinder leak.

Police received information about the fire at Shyam Nashta Corner in the MR-3 area. 

An FRV team reached the spot first, followed by ACP Rubina Mizwani, who was on patrol. The police team, along with the ACP, managed to control the fire in the gas cylinder.

The incident took place at an empty plot between houses near Suncity on MR-3 Road. 

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The 50-year-old man, Bhagwan Singh, who suffered minor burn injuries is a resident of Saraswati Nagar and was sent to hospital for treatment immediately.

Even after the fire was doused, gas continued to leak from the cylinder. ACP Mizwani instructed all police personnel to maintain distance until the gas was completely released. The team left the spot only after the situation was fully under control.

Residents said the fire had been burning for some time and thanked the police for reaching on time and helping. However, the fire brigade did not arrive at the spot in time.

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