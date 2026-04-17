Cylinder Blast After Blaze In Cafe Near Indore's Geeta Bhavan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a cafe in the Geeta Bhavan area during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, leading to a high-intensity cylinder explosion that sent panic through the locality. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire brigade received information at 2.22 am regarding a blaze near the Geeta Bhavan temple. A firefighting team, led by ASI Sushil Kumar Dubey, was immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the firefighters initially believed the fire had erupted in an open plot. However, as they began operations, they discovered that the site was actually a functioning cafe owned by Nirmal Shrivastav, which had been constructed on the plot using tarpaulins and temporary shed structures.

During the blaze, one of the two commercial LPG cylinders kept inside the establishment overheated and exploded with a deafening blast. Despite the explosion and the highly flammable nature of the cafe's construction, the firefighters managed to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent houses.

It took approximately 20,000 litres of water to extinguish the fire. By the time the blaze was brought under control, the shed and all items stored in the cafe had been gutted. While the financial damage is significant, officials confirmed that the area was vacant at the time, preventing any loss of life or injuries.

The exact cause behind the blaze is yet unclear.