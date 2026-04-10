Cylinder Blast: Restaurant At Indore's Scheme 78 Gutted; No Injuries

Cylinder Explosion Guts Restaurant In Indore's Scheme 78; No Injuries Reported |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire erupted at the two-storey Aarti Bhojanalaya, located opposite the Mahindra showroom at Scheme No. 78 Square, on Friday around 7.30 pm. The incident triggered panic among residents and commuters as flames spread rapidly through the eatery.

Lasudia police station-in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said the fire broke out while food was being prepared, reportedly due to a leak in a gas pipe. The situation escalated when an LPG cylinder exploded, further intensifying the heat and smoke. Staff members evacuated the premises immediately, preventing casualties.

Locals, with the help of the police, managed to bring the flames under control with a tanker before the fire brigade extinguished the blaze completely.

According to the fire brigade, they received information at 7.35 pm and dispatched fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters doused the flames using 2,000 litres of water. All equipment and goods in the eatery, including coolers, a refrigerator and furniture, were reduced to ashes.