Finding Home Away From Home: Army Veterans Forge New Lives In Mhow

Lieutenant General Bharat Singh Sisodia |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow, at India’s core, is more than a location. It’s a heaven for Indian Army veterans drawn by shared experiences and bonds. This article explores their reason for making Mhow their home. This is the first part of a three-part series.

Lieutenant General Bharat Singh Sisodia

In a captivating dialogue that weaves together the strands of patriotism, sportsmanship and a strong sense of community, Free Press had the privilege to converse with Indian Army veteran Lieutenant General Bharat Singh Sisodia. A Ranji Trophy winner, a dedicated soldier and a man of deep convictions, Lt Gen Sisodia shares his remarkable journey of choosing MHOW as his retirement haven over his ancestral hometown in Dewas.

Lt Gen Sisodia reflects on his journey with a mix of nostalgia and contentment. "You see, the choice to settle in MHOW wasn't just about geography; it was about embracing a community that resonated with the values I lived by throughout my army career," he begins.

The environment in Mhow, he notes, is unlike any other. "There's an inherent camaraderie here that's hard to describe. The values that bind the army community together are tangible in the air," he says with a smile.

He cherished the religious programmes organised in the army club, which he describes as a testament to India's secular fabric. "It's heartening to witness how different faiths come together in harmony, showcasing the unity that the Indian Army stands for."

Lt Gen Sisodia is quick to mention a unique aspect of his Mhow experience – the greetings he receives. "No one says 'good morning' or 'good afternoon' here. It's always a resounding 'Jai Hind'," he shares. "That simple phrase carries with it a sense of kinship, reminding me of my days in uniform."

In conclusion, Lt Gen Sisodia's voice exudes contentment as he reflects on his journey. "Mhow is more than a place; it's a canvas where unity, discipline and community intertwine," he shares. "Choosing to make this my home was an affirmation of my dedication to the army values and the legacy they hold."

Lieutenant General Madhav G Datar

Lieutenant General Madhav G Datar with his wife Savita |

"The water of Chambal in Gwalior made me fiery, always ready for action. In contrast, the serene flow of Narmada's water in Malwa instilled patience and tranquillity within me." This was said by Indian Army veteran Lieutenant General Madhav G Datar who opened up about his decision to settle in Mhow after bidding adieu to his hometown in Gwalior.

Reflecting on his transition to life in Mhow, Lt Gen Datar recounts a heart-warming story that highlights the role of faith and destiny in his journey. "My house in Mhow and the loan to build it were sanctioned because of my wife Savita’s fate," he reveals. "The State Bank of Indore approved the loan in her name within a mere 40 seconds. It was a moment that reinforced our belief in the power of trust and love."

Lt Gen Datar is effusive in his praise for Mhow, which he labels as an unparalleled haven for retired veterans. "This town, nestled amid natural beauty, offers facilities like hospitals, schools, canteens and others," he extols.

His wife's presence by his side has made his Mhow experience even more fulfilling. "She found joy in being part of Mahjong Groups, a testament to the thriving community life here," he shares with a twinkle in his eye. And it's not just the social activities that resonate with Lt Gen Datar; he has also developed a fondness for the climate and the warmth of the people in MHOW.

"One of the aspects I cherish about Mhow is its connectivity with Indore city," he says, underscoring the convenience of accessing urban amenities while enjoying the tranquillity of a less densely populated town. As we wrap up our conversation, Lt Gen Datar leaves us with a sentiment that echoes his choice: "Mhow isn't just a place, it's a lifestyle.”

Colonel Dhiraj Shah

Colonel Dhiraj Shah with his wife Joyce |

In a candid conversation with Free Press, Indian Army veteran Colonel Dhiraj Shah shares his unique journey of settling in MHOW, a town that embraced him with open arms and became his forever home. Leaving his hometown in Gaya, Bihar, Colonel Shah had initially considered Pune as his settling ground. However, fate had other plans, leading him to MHOW.

"I purchased a plot in MHOW without even seeing it," Colonel Shah recalls with a chuckle. "It was a leap of faith that turned out to be the best decision of my life." In 2004, his professional path led him to MHOW, where he built a dream home in 2005. "The decision felt right from the moment I stepped here."

When asked about reasons for choosing MHOW over his hometown or Pune, he speaks with evident affection. "MHOW is among the best army stations with three premier training institutions of the Indian Army (Infantry School, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) and Army War College), providing exceptional facilities for veterans. The top-notch hospital, schools, canteen facilities and shopping centres create an environment of convenience and camaraderie."

Colonel Shah's fondness for MHOW goes beyond the amenities. "The environment here is simply unparalleled. The serenity of the surroundings and the town's vibrant culture offer a perfect blend, even my family loves to visit here."

He terms the people of MHOW as "the icing on the cake," highlighting the deep respect they hold for every uniformed and non-uniformed army officer. His sentiments were also echoed by his wife Joyce Shah (hailing from Jammu and Kashmir), who has also fallen in love with MHOW.

As we wrap up the conversation, Colonel Dhiraj Shah's story becomes a testament to the magnetic pull of MHOW.