Felicitate snake-catcher cop of Mandsaur: MLA tweet to Chief Minister, Home Minister

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tweet, MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya requested Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra and Director General of Police Vivek Johri to felicitate police personnel Mohammad Rashid Qureshi on the Independence Day in Bhopal.

Rashid Qureshi of Mahila Police Station has caught 15,000 snakes of 118 kinds so far.

Mohammad Rashid Qureshi is currently posted as driver in the recently opened Mahila Police Station. He has not only caught snakes, but also saved lives of 1,071 people who were bitten by snakes.

In a conversation with a representative, Qureshi said that on being informed he goes to catch a snake within 20 kms of Mandsaur.

Snakes of maximum 12 - 14 feet in length have been caught by him so far. He has so far handed over 1,500 poisonous snakes to the forest department.

From time to time, senior officers of the police department have felicitated him for his services at the local level. At the same time, he has also been felicitated by various social organisations.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:19 PM IST