Mandsaur: Yuva Morcha gives three cheers to sportspersons through Cheer four

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Mandsaur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youth wing Yuva Morcha organised a two-day hockey, badminton, table tennis and shooting competitions in the city.

The event concluded on Sunday. It was part of Cheer 4 India event being organised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP Yuva Morcha central leadership to encourage sportspersons.

Member of Parliament Sudhir Gupta inaugurated the event and concluded in presence of Kisan Morcha’s national vice president Bansilal Gurjar on Sunday.

The members of the Yuva Morcha congratulated the players by lighting fireworks in the name of Major Dhyan Chand.

Shooting, badminton and table tennis matches were organised on the first day in the series of two-day games in which about 10 players participated.

Gupta congratulated all the players and other guests. Badminton coach Kuldeep held the badminton matches.

Kavishwar organised the table tennis matches.

At the conclusion of the second day of the sports event, a hockey match was played between senior girls and junior boys. In the event, after giving Khel Ratna in the name of Major Dhyan Chand, Yuva Morcha exploded firecrackers. Also a photo frame was presented to hockey coach Avinash and colleagues to put it in the stadium.

Those who participated in all the sports events were given citations, medals and trophies.

Yuva Morcha district general secretary Mithun Wapta conducted the events.