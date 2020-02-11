Fear of H1N1, nCoV on Valentine’s Day: Lip lock can make you ill, don’t hug but say Namaste, says MP health dept

He further said that there is no case of coronavirus in city or in the state but it is as contagious as the H1N1 virus. “Moreover, the H1N1 virus stays on hard surface for more than 24 hours after one sneezes and spreads further,” he added. He said the message to say no to handshakes and hugs is only to create awareness among people. Dr Jadia said that good habits like regular hand wash, covering mouth with cotton while sneezing are the simplest and best ways to keep the deadly disease away. The department is reaching out to people and informing them about the preventive measures of the disease.

“We are advising people to shun handshakes, hugs and any other physical contact to greet each other. It is not to stop people from expressing affection for their loved ones on Valentine’s Day but to avoid spread of deadly diseases,” - chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia