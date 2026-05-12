Farmers To Benefit: Height Of Existing Dam Will Be Increased By One Metre | Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Rs 163.95 crore Khumansingh Shivaji Reservoir (Thikariya Talab) Micro-Irrigation Project in Neemuch during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal.

The project is aimed at strengthening irrigation facilities and improving water availability in the region.

Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar said the approval was the result of continuous efforts to secure irrigation benefits for farmers.

The decision has generated optimism among residents and farmers over its expected impact on agriculture and water conservation.

Under the project, the height of the existing dam will be increased by one metre to improve storage capacity. A modern pressurised micro-irrigation pipeline system will transport Chambal River water directly to agricultural fields, reducing water wastage and improving irrigation efficiency.

The scheme will provide permanent irrigation facilities to around 5,200 hectares of farmland across 22 villages in Neemuch tehsil. The government said drinking water supply would receive first priority, followed by irrigation and industrial use. Industries in the Jhanjharwada and Karadiya Maharaj areas are also expected to benefit.