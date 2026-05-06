Neemuch Collector Inspects Works In Tamoti Village, Addresses Villagers’ Concerns | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Himanshu Chandra visited Tamoti village to inspect development works and address public grievances at the grassroots level. After attending a Ratri Chaupal and staying overnight in the village, he began inspections early on Wednesday morning.

He inspected water structures developed under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan and directed officials to maintain quality and ensure timely completion of works.

The Collector also visited nearby villages to review ongoing construction projects and issued necessary instructions to officials.

In Shivpuriya village, he interacted with residents, heard their concerns and ordered immediate resolution of issues. He urged villagers to strengthen water conservation efforts through active public participation.

After the inspections, Chandra visited the Aravalli Gaushala near Tamoti, fed fodder to cows and reviewed arrangements related to fodder, water and animal care.

Addressing issues raised during the Ratri Chaupal, he instructed Electricity Department officials to resolve power supply problems in Ameri village. District Panchayat CEO Aman Vaishnav, ADM BS Kalesh, SDM Kiran Anjana and other officials accompanied him.