'Are You Single?' 27-Year-Old Youth Caught Harassing Woman Constable During Police Sting Operation In Indore-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was caught harassing female constable during the late-night sting operation in Indore on Sunday.

A video of the incident was surfaced on Monday, which shows the scooter rider moving close to the women and attempting to speak with them while they were walking on the road at night.

Notably, a team of police was conducting a sting operation late on Sunday night between 12 am and 1 am to catch hold of such miscreants.

Watch the video below :

इंदौर के विजय नगर इलाके में देर रात एक युवक ने सड़क पर पैदल जा रही युवती से अभद्र टिप्पणी कर दी। युवक को नहीं पता था कि युवती सादी वर्दी में तैनात महिला पुलिसकर्मी है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने तुरंत कार्रवाई की। pic.twitter.com/9EX0c73cZ9 — News Point MP (@newspointmp) May 12, 2026

According to information, the incident happened in the Vijay Nagar area near Meghdoot Garden during a special police drive against crimes targeting women.

As part of the plan, two women police officers were asked to walk on the streets in plain clothes while other police teams stayed nearby in vehicles and monitored the area through cameras.

During the operation, a youth riding an Activa scooter reportedly started following the two women. A video of the incident has also surfaced online.

Police said the man approached one of the women constables and allegedly asked personal questions such as whether she was single and if she would come with him.

As soon as the officers noticed his behaviour, the police team present nearby immediately stepped in and stopped him.

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The accused was identified as 27-year-old Sarvesh Sahu is originally from Sagar, who works in an IT company in Indore. ACP Parag Saini said the entire operation was being closely watched by police teams through cameras placed in the area.

Officials said that after being caught, the accused started apologising to the police for his actions.

During questioning, police also found that he allegedly used to target women when he saw them alone on the streets.

Police said the operation was part of an ongoing campaign in Indore to improve women’s safety and take strict action against people involved in harassment and molestation cases.