Man’s Claim Of Being Thrown Into A Well Under The Police Scanner In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Simrol police have registered a case after a 47-year-old man claimed he was robbed and thrown into a well by three unidentified men late on Thursday night. However, police are questioning the authenticity of the narrative after discovering the victim’s motorcycle inside the same well.

The complainant, Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Giriraj Valley, stated the incident occurred around 12.30am on May 9 while he was returning home from work. Yadav alleged that three men intercepted him, struck him with a wooden stick, and assaulted him before snatching his mobile phone.

Rescued after five hours

Yadav claimed the suspects threw him into a nearby well to kill him, where he survived by clinging to a motor rope in waist-deep water. He remained there until 5.30am when villagers heard his cries and pulled him out.

Bike recovery raises suspicion

Suspicion arose when police recovered Yadav’s motorcycle from the well, contradicting his claim that a suspect had driven it away. Investigating officers suspect Yadav may have accidentally fallen into the well with his bike, possibly while under the influence of alcohol.

CCTV footage under scrutiny

Police registered a case under sections 309(4) (robbery) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. DSP Umakant Chowdhary said, "We are scrutinising CCTV footage from the route to verify the claims and ascertain the exact circumstances."