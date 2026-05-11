Explosions At Teen Imli Bus Depot As Three Buses, Eight Bikes Catch Fire In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three empty buses and at least eight two-wheelers caught fire, triggering multiple explosions at the Teen Imli bus depot under the Azad Nagar police station limits on Monday. No casualties were reported in the blaze, which broke out near a residential colony in the Musakhedi area.

According to fire brigade Sub-inspector Santosh Kumar Dubey, three buses owned by Hari Prasad Dubey and two motorcycles parked at the depot were completely gutted, while six other motorcycles were partially damaged. The fire department received the call at 11:35 pm and dispatched two fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after a struggle of approximately an hour and a half, utilising 65,000 litres of water.

Preliminary investigations suggest that welding work being performed nearby sparked the initial fire in one of the buses, which then rapidly spread to adjacent vehicles. Officials said the tyre pressure caused multiple loud blasts during the inferno.

The fire caused significant panic among residents, many of whom rushed out of their homes after hearing the explosions. Residents alleged that, despite a similar fire at the depot, passenger buses continue to be parked in the residential area, posing a persistent threat to lives and property.

Mayoral-in-Council (MIC) member and corporator Manish Sharma staged a protest at the site, demanding the immediate removal of the bus depot. "Last time, four buses caught fire at this location. There is a settlement of nearly 50,000 families near this site. We demand that the bus depot be moved out of this area immediately," Sharma stated.