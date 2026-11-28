Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations of irregularities and corruption have surfaced in the implementation of the Chief Minister Dairy Plus Scheme across all four development blocks of Indore district.

Bablu Jadhav, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Evam Mazdoor Sena (A), has sought an investigation from the deputy director of the animal husbandry department, citing RTI information and field verification.

Jadhav alleged that buffaloes purchased in the names of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries were found tied at the houses of other influential individuals, while several beneficiaries reportedly did not have the animals at their homes.

He also raised concerns over alleged manipulation of mobile numbers in official records and multiple beneficiaries from the same family receiving benefits.

Questioning the department's response, Jadhav said more than a month had passed since the complaint was submitted, but no concrete action had been taken.

The organisation has demanded physical verification of all beneficiaries and scrutiny of animal purchases, payments, insurance, tagging and mobile number records. It has also sought recovery of misused government funds and action against those found guilty.