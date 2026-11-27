Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city's iconic 'poha' is seeking a place in national and international markets, with an innovative ready-to-eat version attracting attention at the 45th India International Trade Fair in New Delhi.

Combining Indore's traditional flavours with modern food-processing technology, the product can be prepared in just 10 minutes by adding hot water. The ready-to-eat 'poha' comes with a pre-mixed spice blend, allowing consumers to enjoy the city's popular breakfast delicacy without elaborate preparation.

Its convenient packaging and quick preparation make it suitable for consumers beyond Indore, while also opening possibilities in international markets. Visitors and traders at the fair have shown keen interest in the product.

The fair, which began on Nov 13, has allowed Madhya Pradesh-based entrepreneurs to showcase their products and connect with potential buyers, distributors and investors.

Through business-to-business (B2B) interactions, the Indore product is exploring new commercial partnerships and wider distribution opportunities, potentially taking the city's signature breakfast beyond its traditional markets.