Thieves Break Into Two Electronics Shops Near Police Stations In Indore, Steal Cash And Mobile Phones Worth ₹2 Lakh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves broke into two electronics shops on Maharani Road and decamped with cash and mobile phones worth around Rs 2 lakh in the early hours of Thursday. The incident has raised questions over night patrolling, as the shops are located close to the Central Kotwali police station, crime branch police station and traffic police station.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Nov 25 and 26, around 3 am. According to police, the thieves broke the locks of Rohit Electronics and Hiramoti Electronics and carried out the theft within approximately 10 minutes. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at around Rs 2 lakh, though the exact amount is being verified.

The theft came to light in the morning when a sanitation worker arrived for cleaning and noticed the broken locks. He informed the shopkeepers, who subsequently approached the police.

Assistant commissioner of police Apurva Killedar said that police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects. Preliminary examination suggests that two young-looking persons, possibly minors, were involved in the theft. Police registered a case and started an investigation.