Family Assault Doctors, Damage ICU Equipment At Indore Hospital After Death Of 60-Year-Old Relative |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Relatives of a 60-year-old woman allegedly assaulted doctors and damaged life-saving equipment after her death at the government Super Speciality Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Tahira Kapadia. She was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) in a critical condition and was undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors.

She died around 7 pm in the ICU on the 6th floor of the hospital. After being informed about her death, her relatives allegedly began arguing with doctors and nursing staff over the treatment provided.

Youth attacks doctors

According to eyewitnesses, doctors initially tried to calm the family members. However, the argument soon escalated, and a young man from the family allegedly assaulted doctors and medical staff.

He also allegedly picked up life-saving equipment kept inside the ICU and threw it. The sudden violence caused panic among medical staff, other patients and their relatives.

Fearing for their safety, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff left the ICU. Treatment services in the sensitive unit were reportedly affected for some time.

Police reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control.

Staff refuse to re-enter ICU

Following the violence, medical staff reportedly refused to return to the ICU.

The woman’s body remained inside the ICU for a long time as police tried to resolve the deadlock between the family and doctors.

After discussions, it was decided that 5 family members would enter the ICU with a doctor in the presence of police.

Meanwhile, hospital security personnel stopped the media outside the hospital gate and did not allow visuals to be recorded inside. Papers were also pasted on the ICU’s glass panels to block the view.