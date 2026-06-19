Woman Doctor Alleges Misbehaviour By Hospital’s Housekeeping Employee In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor was allegedly treated inappropriately by a housekeeping employee at a hospital’s restroom in the Vijay Nagar police station limits, police said on Friday.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said that the complainant informed the police that she was resting in the hospital's restroom early in the morning when housekeeping employee Nitesh allegedly entered the restroom without knocking.

When she asked him why he had entered without permission, he allegedly grabbed one of her hands with bad intentions.

The doctor resisted, pushed the accused away, and ran out of the room shouting for help. Hearing her screams, members of the nursing staff rushed to the spot, but the accused had already fled.

The doctor later informed the hospital management and senior officials about the incident, after which the complaint was lodged with the police.

Patel said that the accused has been arrested and further action is being taken against him.

Former employee accuses finance company manager of harassment

In another case, a former female employee of a finance company has accused the company's Operations Manager, Kuldeep, of harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

The woman alleged that during her employment, the manager behaved inappropriately with her. She claimed that he often touched her inappropriately and also followed her while she was travelling to and from the office.