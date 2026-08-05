EOW Raids MY Hospital Pharmacist's Properties In Indore; Assets 108% Above Disclosed Income

EOW Raids MY Hospital Pharmacist's Properties In Indore; Assets 108% Above Known Income | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Wing (EOW) Indore carried out a raid at the residence of a pharmacist posted at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital on Tuesday, exposing assets 108% higher than his disclosed income.

According to information, the crackdown was made at Rakesh Gorkhe after receiving a tip off regarding disproportionate assets.

According to the EOW, Gorkhe is suspected of amassing assets beyond his known sources of income by allegedly misusing his official position and indulging in irregularities related to the stock of government medicines.

Assets exceed known income by over 108%

The preliminary investigation found that Gorkhe earned a total legitimate income of ₹1.11 crore during the check period. However, the value of assets purchased by him was found to be around ₹2.13 crore, which is 108% higher than his known income.

The EOW said it had received a complaint alleging that Gorkhe acquired disproportionate assets through corrupt practices while handling government medicine stocks.

Properties identified during raid

So far, investigators have identified the following assets allegedly purchased by Gorkhe:

A two-storey house built on a 1,000 sq ft plot in Vrindavan Garden, Scheme No. 140, Indore, valued at around ₹54.89 lakh.

A 2,337 sq ft plot in Sanghvi Residency, Bicholi Mardana, Indore, worth about ₹25.06 lakh.

A 1,571 sq ft plot in Sadguru Nandi Vihar, Badiya Keema, Indore, valued at ₹20.78 lakh.

An 8,000 sq ft plot in Sakar N.R.E. City, Indore, worth around ₹78.74 lakh.

A 1,302 sq ft plot in Sahil Enclave Homes, Indore, valued at ₹27.62 lakh.

Records showing a payment of ₹6.7 lakh to Omaxe Developers for another plot.

Wife also a government employee

The EOW said Gorkhe joined government service in 2007. His monthly salary increased from ₹18,711 in 2015 to ₹54,664 in 2025.

His wife, Kirti Gorkhe, has been working as a librarian at a government dental college since 2010 and currently draws a monthly salary of ₹42,402.

Other findings

Investigators also found that Gorkhe allegedly did not disclose several properties to his department, as required under service rules.

His passport revealed that he travelled to Thailand in October 2023 without obtaining mandatory departmental permission. The expenditure incurred during the foreign trip will also be included in the investigation.

During the searches, the EOW seized documents related to all six properties, bank passbooks, property registration papers, Gorkhe's passport and ₹1.51 lakh in cash.

The search operation is still underway. The action is being carried out by a team of EOW officers under the supervision of senior officials, including Superintendents of Police Nandini Sharma, Pritam Singh Thakur and Yogendra Singh Sisodiya.