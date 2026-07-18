ED Raids Indore, Mandsaur In ₹70-Crore MDMA Trafficking Case; Key Suspect Traced | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Indore, has conducted simultaneous search operations across various locations in Indore and Mandsaur in connection with an investigation into the alleged trafficking of 70kg of MDMA (Mephedrone), valued at approximately Rs 70 crore, officials said.

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Crime Branch, Indore, against various suspect persons.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that one of the principal suspects had become untraceable at his known addresses.

The ED undertook extensive intelligence-led efforts, employing advanced analytical and investigative techniques to trace his movements over several days across Hyderabad, Bikaner and Indore.

Following sustained surveillance and intelligence development, the suspect was successfully tracked down at a previously unknown address in Indore, paving the way for the execution of search proceedings.

The searches resulted in the recovery of crucial incriminating documents and digital evidence, along with details relating to the assets and financial affairs of the suspect persons.

Several documents and digital devices have been seized for forensic examination and will be subjected to detailed financial analysis to identify the proceeds of crime, trace the money trail and ascertain the extent of the laundering of funds generated from the scheduled offence.

During the search proceedings, one bank locker was also found in the name of a relative of one of the suspects. The search and seizure operation of the bank locker is being undertaken separately.

Evidence gathered during the search is expected to provide significant leads regarding the financial network, assets and other persons connected with the alleged offence.

The ED is examining the role of all persons involved and the financial transactions linked to the proceeds of crime.

ED strikes at multi-state drug trafficking network under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Directorate of Enforcement, Indore has conducted simultaneous search operations across various locations in Indore and Mandsaur, in connection with an investigation relating to the alleged trafficking of 70 kilograms of MDMA (Mephedrone) drugs, valued at approximately Rs 70 Crore, said officials.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the Crime Branch, Indore, against various accused persons.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that one of the principal accused had become untraceable at his known addresses.

The ED undertook extensive intelligence-led efforts, employing advanced analytical and investigative techniques to trace his movements over several days across Hyderabad, Bikaner, and Indore.

Following sustained surveillance and intelligence development, the accused was successfully tracked down at a previously unknown address at Indore, paving the way for the execution of search proceedings.

The searches have resulted in the recovery of crucial incriminating documents and digital evidence, along with details relating to the assets and financial affairs of the accused persons.

Several documents and digital devices have been seized for forensic examination and will be subjected to detailed financial analysis to identify the proceeds of crime, trace the money trail, and ascertain the extent of the laundering of funds generated from the scheduled offence.

During the course of the search proceedings, one bank locker was also found in the name of a relative of one of the accused. A search and seizure operation on the bank locker is being undertaken separately.

Evidence gathered during the search are expected to provide significant leads regarding the financial network, assets, and other persons connected with the alleged offence.

ED is examining the role of all persons involved and the financial transactions linked to the Proceeds of Crime.