Bhopal Academy Sealed Over Fire Safety Non-Compliance, 3 Institutes Get 24-Hour Reprieve | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday launched its long-awaited crackdown on coaching centres operating without mandatory fire safety compliance, sealing Bhopal Academy after it failed to submit the required affidavit. However, Aakash Institute, Step Up Coaching and a library were granted a final 24-hour reprieve after assuring the BMC that they would comply with the prescribed norms.

The action was carried out by teams from the BMC Fire Department in MP Nagar. Although four coaching centres were initially identified for sealing, only Bhopal Academy was sealed, while Aakash Institute, Step Up Coaching and another coaching institute sought additional time to submit compliance documents. The civic body will resume the sealing drive on Friday.

Officials said the BMC Fire Department has also made it mandatory for coaching centres to conduct fire safety mock drills every three months to familiarise students and staff with emergency evacuation procedures.

61 coaching centres inspected

Fire officer Saurabh Patel said the Fire Department had inspected 61 coaching centres across the city and found that none had complete fire safety arrangements. Notices were issued to all institutions. Of these, 30 coaching centres submitted affidavits seeking time to install the required fire safety systems and were granted a 30-day extension. The remaining 31 institutes failed to respond, prompting the corporation to initiate sealing proceedings.

Mandatory fire safety norms

Under the prescribed guidelines, coaching centres must have a fixed fire protection system, a dedicated 10,000-litre water tank, 450 LPM fire pumps, two emergency exits, an automatic fire detection system operating in auto mode, and backup power through a DG set. Staff members and security personnel must also be trained to operate fire extinguishers and hydrant systems, while buildings should have adequate smoke ventilation.

Official statement

BMC additional commissioner Tanmay V Sharma said the Fire Department is enforcing fire safety norms across coaching centres. "Adequate time was given for compliance, but institutions failing to meet the requirements are facing action. The drive will continue, and strict action will be taken against all violators."