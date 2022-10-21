Fallen men-in-khaki remembered on Police Commemoration Day in Dhar

Dhar(Madhya Pradesh): The main programme on Police Commemoration Day in Dhar was organised in 34th Corps premises. A parade was presented was two platoons. Through the parade, tribute was paid to brave cops of the force who sacrificed their lives for establishment of law and order and protecting the country in the last one year.

SP Aditya Pratap Singh, IPS officer Rohit Kashwani, CEO KL Meena, district BJP president Rajiv Yadav, additional SP Devendra Patidar, deputy fighter Rachna Bhadauria and SDM Deepashree Gupta were present as guests.

Giving information about the event, Rohit Kashwani said that the celebration of Police Commemoration Day has its own history.

A cowardly attack by China on the border of Ladakh on October 21, 1959 was valiantly thwarted by the Central Reserve Police Force. Ten jawans were martyred in the fight. It is a matter of pride that the unit of CRPF was formed by merging Armed Police Force of Madhya Pradesh. Thus the police personnel of Madhya Pradesh laid down their lives near the hot spring on the border of Ladakh. Since then, this day is celebrated as Police Commemoration Day.

Wreath laid

According to IPS officer Rohit Kashwani, policemen participating in the parade later reversed their weapons and observed silence in memory of the departed souls. They also saluted the martyrs. SP Aditya Pratap Singh also read out the names of 264 policemen who were martyred across India in last one year. Wreaths and garlands were laid at the martyr's memorial by the officers present in the programme.

Rohit Kashwani said that the entire nation is grateful to the brave martyr policemen who laid down their lives in maintaining law and order and fighting against terrorism. “We are all proud of such policemen,” he said.

Read Also Dhar admin strengthens vigil on black marketers