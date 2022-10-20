Dhar admin strengthens vigil on black marketers

Sardarpur(Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing shortage of urea across the state, Dhar district administration has strengthened the vigil on black marketers and illegal transporters of urea.

Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chouhan along with the officials of the agriculture department intercepted a truck transporting 60 bags of urea from Barmandal gram panchayat that falls under Sardarpur tehsil.

A truck driver and four labourers managed to flee the spot leaving the truck and urea behind. According to information, the administration has got the tip-off about a truck having Rajasthan registration carrying urea and heading towards the village without bills and permits.

After confirming the information, SDM Chauhan and the team from the Agriculture Department reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

As soon as the vehicle reached Baramandal, the administration team intercepted the truck. The driver and four labourers who were present in the driver's cabin fled the spot with the keys, leaving the truck behind. During checking, the team recovered 60 bags of urea.

SDM Chouhan informed the local police and deployed Dial 100 at the place to guard the truck. The police registered a case against unidentified persons for the illegal transportation of fertilizers.