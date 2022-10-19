Sardarpur: Head constable suspended for taking bribe

Sardarpur(Madhya Pradesh): Dhar superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh suspended head constable Kamal Singh Damore posted at Ringnod police outpost under Sardarpur police station after the latter was caught accepting Rs 15k from a complaint in a video.

SP Singh also shifted outpost incharge Vijay Vaskale to Amzhera police station and deployed Amzhera station sub-inspector (SI) Jaipal Billore to Ringnod outpost.

Action has been taken after a complainant Rupaji Macchar, (55), a villager handed over a video in which Damore is seen accepting money from him. In his complaint, Rupaji claimed that Damore pressured him to compromising with the other party and threatened to frame him in false cases if he did not fulfil his demand for money.

A villager added that last month one person from Ringnod village took away his granddaughter. Later he lodged a police complaint against the person.

On September 17, the accused mother lodged a false complaint against Rupaji and other family members. Then onwards, Damore started to pressurise him to settle the matter or threatened to frame them otherwise. Upset with this, Rupaji agreed to pay money to Damore, but at the same time, he decided to teach him a lesson. While paying him money, Rupaji prepared a video of the entire incident and later handed it over to SP Singh, who in turn took action against Damore and Vaskale.

