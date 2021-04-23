Fake news on Tai: Police in Indore file case against rumour monger

Indore: After last night's "faux pas" which brought untold shame to the city, the police on Friday registered a case against an unidentified person for spreading the rumour regarding the false news of the "death" of former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior BJP leader, Sumitra Mahajan on social media. The police could not identify the person, who spread the fake information, till this report was filed.

According to Sarafa police station in charge Sunil Sharma, a case under section 188 of the IPC was registered against an unidentified person on the complaint of former corporator and Prachar Pramukh of Shri Ahilya Utsav Samiti Sudhir Dedge.



Dedge in his complaint said the fake news of Mahajan's "death" was spread by someone on social media on Thursday night. After that, Dedge talked to Mahajan over phone and came to know that she was doing fine. In his complaint, Dedge said strict action should be taken against the person who spread the fake news. Police will take the help of cyber experts to know about the offender.



It may be noted that the news was spread across the country and many leaders also tweeted in this regard. However, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor deleted his tweet after he came to know that the news was fake.

