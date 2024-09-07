Face Recognition System Launched At Indore Airport, No Need To Stand In Queue; DigiYatra Facility Started

DigiYatra facility started at at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport | Hindu

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, travellers at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport need not stand in a queue at the entry, security check and boarding point, as DigiYatra, an Aadhar-based hassle-free face recognition digital system, was launched at the city airport on Friday.

The new system will save time and passengers won’t need to show their ticket, identity card and boarding pass. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the facility for Indore and seven other airports virtually from Visakhapatnam, on Friday.

On this occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani, airport director VK Seth and others were present at the city airport. Later, he along with a senior citizen passenger starts the facility by cutting the ribbon.

At present 4 DigiYatra units are installed at the airport including 2 at the departure gate and one each at pre-security hold area and boarding point. Later, talking to media, Lalwani said that starting DigiYatra facility will provide convenience to the passengers and their valuable time will be saved.

What is Digi Yatra?

Digi Yatra facility is a facial recognition system which is completely paperless. A traveller has to show his face at the time of entry at the airport, security check and boarding in the aircraft. They do not have to show any physical boarding pass, or any other document.

How to register in DigiYatra app?

To register on DigiYatra mobile app. It can be downloaded from Play Store or iOS. Registration can be done in this application through mobile number and OTP. 4 things are required for registering on DigiYatra mobile app- Name, Email ID, mobile number, and identity card (Voter ID, Driving License, Aadhar etc.)

After this, upload identity card from DigiLocker. After identity profiling, one will have to upload a selfie. After this DigiYatra ID will be created. While booking a ticket this DigiYatra ID will have to be mentioned.