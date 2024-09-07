 Women Celebrate Hartalika Teej With Grandeur In Indore
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
Hartalika Teej celebration in Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hartalika Teej festival is celebrated with great grandeur throughout the city. Women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, observe a one-day fast and stay awake the entire night.

They visit temples, sing hymns and create a beautifully decorated swing (Hindola) for Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, offering their prayers. To mark this occasion, Lok Sanskriti Manch has organised a grand Bhajan at Rajwada.

The event is being organised under the leadership of Manch's president MP, Shankar Lalwani, along with coordinator Satish Sharma. According to Satish Sharma, Hartalika Teej is a significant festival where women observe a fast for the long life of their husbands and unmarried girls fast with the hope of finding a good husband.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati by keeping a strict fast without water throughout the day.

The devotion is expressed through Bhajans (devotional songs) and dance during the night. The fast, which begins on the day of Teej, is broken at dawn the following day, after performing special prayers.

The grand Bhajan evening at Rajwada started at 9.00 pm and continued till late night. The event featured melodious performances by Gannu Maharaj and various other artists.

