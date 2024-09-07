 Bhopal: Tiger Movement Territory Turns Into Waste Dumping Ground
Bhopal: Tiger Movement Territory Turns Into Waste Dumping Ground

Violating the environmental norms, medical facilities, hotels, restaurants, marriage gardens in the vicinity are disposing of their waste in the forest area.

Aanchal SoodUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 01:38 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): C&D waste, plastic, bio-medical waste has been found dumped in tiger movement territory like Chandanpura and Damkheda. A green activist has written to the district collector seeking action against open-space waste disposal practices being carried out specially in the forest areas. 

Violating the environmental norms, medical facilities, hotels, restaurants, marriage gardens in the vicinity are disposing of their waste in the forest area. Earlier too the issue of dumping of garbage in forest areas was raised.

Complaints were made against dumping waste in forest areas falling under wards 80 and 83 covering Damkheda, Chandanpura village and Bairagarh-Chichali.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration had assured action against restaurants, hospitals and other outlets that have mushroomed in the area.

C&D waste, polythene, waste collected from marriage gardens are being dumped in the areas which see movement of wild animals including tigers.

Rashid Noor Khan, green activist, who has written to the collector, said, “Chandanpura, Damkheda is tiger movement territory. But dumping of garbage is seen in these areas. Mainly plastic, bio-medical waste collected from the hospitals, marriage halls, and other outlets are being dumped in forest areas.”

Archna Rawat, SDM TT Nagar  “We are taking action to check dumping of garbage including C&D waste and medical waste in Chandanpura which falls under TT Nagar jurisdiction. Investigation is being carried out on the complaint made to the collector in this regard.” 

Ravishankar Rai, SDM Kolar said, “We have enhanced the vigil  in Damkheda and outskirt areas to check open-space waste disposal. We noticed the dumping of wastes and now action has been initiated against people violating environmental norms by dumping waste.”  

