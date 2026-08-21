Excise Raid: Liquor Worth ₹1.54 Lakh Seized From House In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state excise department seized 34 boxes of country-made and foreign liquor stored illegally during a raid at a house in Banjari village on Thursday. The investigation is underway, and a search is on for the suspect, who stored the liquor illegally.

On the instructions of assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari and under the supervision of deputy controller Manoj Agarwal, assistant district excise officer (Mhow-B Circle in-charge) Pawan Tikekar, along with excise sub-inspector Rajesh Vatti and team, raided a house in Sunrise Town, Banjari.

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The team seized four boxes of a whisky brand, six boxes of a beer brand, 16 boxes of plain country liquor and eight boxes of masala country liquor. A total of 34 boxes containing 324 bulk litres of liquor were seized. The market value of the seized liquor is estimated at Rs 1,54,160.

A case has been registered under Sections 34(1) and 34(2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915, and further investigation is underway. Head constable Omprakash Rathore and staff members Ravindra Baghel, Sawan Sisodia and Rashi Solat played an important role in the action.