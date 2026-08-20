Shakti Foundation Opens Free NEET-JEE Coaching Centre Near Indore, Meritorious Students To Receive Full Scholarships

SEVA Shakti Foundation Charitable Trust, the arm of Shakti Pumps, has launched the Shakti Centre of Excellence near Indore to help students prepare for NEET and JEE examinations.

The centre is located at Sindoda in Rangwasa village, Rau. It will support students from economically weaker families pursuing careers in medicine and engineering.

Full scholarship support

Selected students will receive a 100 per cent scholarship, covering tuition fees and study material. The programme will include classroom teaching, tests, daily practice questions, performance monitoring, personal mentoring and career guidance.

Students will study in smart classrooms at a campus. An on-campus residential facility will also provide accommodation and food, allowing students to focus on examination preparation.

The programme is open to Science students in Classes 10, 11 and 12, as well as NEET and JEE aspirants.

Experienced faculty

The academic team includes teachers experienced in preparing students for competitive examinations. They will teach Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology through structured lessons, assessments and individual guidance.

The centre will admit a limited number of students to provide personal attention. Admission will be based on a scholarship test followed by a personal interview.

The selection process will assess academic ability, commitment and the student's ambition to succeed.

Focus on equal opportunity

Ankit Patidar, Director of Shakti Group, said a student's future should not be limited by financial circumstances.

He said the centre would provide quality coaching, experienced teachers and mentorship to help young people become doctors, engineers and contributors to the country.

Indira Patidar, Director of Shakti Foundation, said education could transform families and communities. She said the programme would allow deserving students to prepare without carrying the burden of coaching fees.

The initiative forms part of the foundation's work in education, healthcare, employment generation, renewable energy, water conservation and social welfare.

Through scholarships, residential support, technology-based learning and continuous monitoring, the foundation aims to create educational opportunities for talented students in and around Indore.