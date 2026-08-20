West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh Visits Indore To Study Cleanliness & Waste Management Model

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh Studies Indore’s Cleanliness Model, May Adopt It In State |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s cleanliness model could soon inspire changes in West Bengal, with a delegation from the state visiting the city to understand its waste management system.

West Bengal Cabinet Minister Dilip Ghosh arrived in Indore with a team of officials for a one-day visit.

The delegation studied the city’s command and control centre, solid waste management system, garbage segregation, door-to-door collection and waste processing.

Ghosh also met Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and discussed how the city developed its cleanliness system over the years.

Indore is a model for cleanliness

Ghosh said Indore has been continuously working on cleanliness for nearly two decades and its efforts have made it a model for other cities.

“Whenever cleanliness is discussed, Indore’s name comes first. Indore is a model and we have come here to understand this model,” he said.

The minister said the delegation was not only interested in seeing how streets are cleaned but also wanted to understand the entire waste management chain.

The team studied how garbage is collected from households, segregated, transported and finally processed. After visiting the command and control centre, the delegation also planned to inspect field operations and waste processing facilities.

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West Bengal lags behind in 'Swachhta'

Ghosh acknowledged that West Bengal is currently behind Indore in terms of cleanliness and waste management. He said some systems are already in place in the state, but they need further improvement.

According to him, the delegation will study Indore’s practices and explore how suitable measures can be introduced in West Bengal in phases.

The visiting team included Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) professor Dr Niyogi, Pollution Control Board officials, engineers from Kharagpur and officials associated with the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Bhargav said West Bengal was studying successful models from different parts of the country to introduce better practices in the state.

He said the delegation was given a detailed presentation on Indore’s cleanliness model at the command and control centre.

“Wherever good work is being done in the country, West Bengal is trying to study those models and implement them. Indore’s cleanliness model is also part of this effort,” Bhargav said.