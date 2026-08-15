Lokayukta Raids IMC Officer, Finds Assets Worth ₹4.59 Crore In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta, Special Police Establishment, Indore unit carried out raids at the residential and commercial properties of Jitendra Kumar Pandey, an assistant revenue officer (ARO) of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), uncovering massive wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income on Friday.

According to superintendent of police, Lokayukta, Rajesh Sahay, the raids were carried out around 7 am across two key locations linked to Pandey in Anand Nagar Extension and Gajadhar Nagar.

The teams led by deputy superintendent of police Sunil Talan, deputy superintendent of police Anand Chauhan, inspectors Ashutosh Mithas and Sachin Pateriya carried out the operation.

While initial estimates placed Pandey's expenditures at Rs 2.53 crore during his 31-year tenure, detailed inventory checks after the search revealed a significantly higher figure.

Against an estimated total lifetime salary income of Rs 80 lakh, investigators uncovered expenditures and assets totalling Rs 4,59,87,491.

This represents an excess of Rs 3,79,87,491, marking a massive 474.84% in disproportionate assets uncovered so far.

Key discoveries during the search

Residential and commercial properties: A four-storey residential property was built on a 40x50 ft plot in Anand Nagar Extension, registered in his wife Bhavna Pandey's name.

Another three-storey building in Gajadhar Nagar is being used as a student hostel.

Agricultural land: Two large plots were found in Mundla Dosdar (tehsil Bicholi Hapsi), including a main-road property worth Rs 31 lakh.

Vehicles: Several two-wheelers and cars are registered under the names of Pandey s wife, son and daughter.

A case has been registered against Jitendra Kumar Pandey under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act. The investigation is ongoing.

Asset / Expenditure Category

Estimated Value (in Rs)

Land & residential building construction (G+3 in Anand Nagar Ext.)

Rs 1.20 crore

Hostel construction (G+2 in Gajadhar Nagar)

Rs 91.50 lakh

Agricultural land (1.279 hectares in Mundla Dosdar, Bicholi Hapsi)

Rs 81.86 lakh

Prime main-road agricultural land (13,500 sq. ft. in Mundla Dosdar)

Rs 31 lakh

Gold Jewellery

Rs 60,48,653

Household goods inventory

Rs 60,23,110

Silver Jewellery

Rs 4,07,392

Bank balance

Rs 7,32,616

Cash recovered

Rs 2,33,020

Hostel equipment & goods inventory

Rs 1,06,700

Total expenditure/assets identified

Rs 4,59,87,491