Exam Tips: Pay attention to application level questions, says physics expert Sanjay Asthana

Important topics

1. Electrostatics – Electric dipole system, calculation of potential energy of a system of charges, Gauss theorem and its applications, capacitor with dielectric and calculation of charge, potential, field, capacity etc.

2. Current electricity – Ohm’s law, resistance, direct and indirect measuring devices, Kirchhoff’s laws.

3. Magnetic effect of current – Moving coil galvanometer , cyclotron , applications of Ampere’s circuital law, Biot- Savart law and its applications, Lorentz force and its applications.

4. Magnetism – Domain theory of ferromagnetism, B-H curve, comparison of magnetic materials.

5. Induction and AC (alternating current) – AC generator and transformer, series LCR circuit and phasor analysis, and power in an AC circuit.

6. Solids and semiconductors – Diode and its types, V-I characteristic curves, diode as a rectifier and zener diode as a voltage regulator.

7. Photo-electric effect and duality of matter – Laws of photo-electric effect, calculation of De-Broglie wavelength, numericals covering both the topics.

8. Atoms and Nuclei – Bohr’s theory, calculation of spectral wavelengths, properties of nuclear force, binding energy graph and analysis of nuclear processes from the graph, radioactivity and numerical problems.

9. Electromagnetic waves – Displacement current, electromagnetic spectrum

10. Ray optics – Magnifying power of microscope and telescope, lens maker’s formula, single curved surface refraction, applications of TIR, numerical on lenses and mirrors.

11. Wave optics – Young’s double slit experiment, Malu’s law, Brewster’s law, single slit diffraction, Huygen’s theory and explanation of reflection and refraction from it.