Eurasian Group: Indore To Host 41st Meeting Of Plenary & Working Group From November 25 To 29

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crucial 41st meeting of the Eurasian Group Plenary and Working Group (EAG) will be organised in the city from November 25 to 29 at Brilliant Convention Centre. About 150 delegates from 9 countries will be participating in the five-day meeting. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Ministers of the member countries and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also participate in the meeting.

EAG deals with issues of combating money laundering and financing of terrorism. A meeting over the arrangements of the internationally significant meeting of the EAG was held here on Thursday.

Smarak Swain, Director in Union Finance Ministry also joined the meeting virtually from New Delhi. from the city Collector Asheesh Singh, IMC commissioner Shivam Verma, CEO Smart City Divyank Singh, CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain, additional collectors Gourav Benal, Jyoti Sharma and Roshan Rai were present.

Swain briefed about the meeting. Collector Singh also highlighted the preparations being made. He also assigned duties to the officers and instructed them to complete the preparations within the time. Getting the chance of hosting the meeting of EAG in the city is not only a matter of honour for the city, but for the whole state.

The foreign delegates will be welcomed at Devhi Ahilybai Holkar Airport as per Indian tradition. A reception counter will also be set up there. Cultural programmes will also be organised in the honour of the guests. For the smooth organisation of the event a control room will also be set up.

EAG is Associate Member of FATF

The Eurasian Group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG) is a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) style regional body which comprises 9 countries-Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. EAG is an associate member of the FATF. The EAG was established in 2004 and is currently an associate member of the FATF.

The EAG was created for the countries of the Eurasian region not included in the existing FATF-style regional groups and is intended to play an important role in reducing the threat of international terrorism and ensure the transparency, reliability and security of the financial systems of states and their further integration into the international infrastructure for combating money laundering and terrorism financing (AML/CFT). The creation of the group coincided with the launch of efforts to create conditions for the formation and development of effective anti-money-laundering systems in the region.