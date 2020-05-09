Establishing industries in MP become easier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces investmentment permission within fixed time limit

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that now establishing industrial units will be easier in Madhya Pradesh and all 40 types of different permissions for establishment of industries will be granted within a minimum time limit. Of these, permission for 25 services will be granted immediately and that of 15 services within a fixed time limit.

Chouhan chaired a meeting on fresh arrangements for investment permissions at Mantralay today. Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary, finance Anurag Jain, principal secretary, industries Shri Rajesh Rajora attended the meeting.

Immediate permission for Urgent Services

The meeting was informed that out of the 40 permissions, 25 will be given immediately through the portal. For this pre-inspection will not be required and self-certified documents would be acceptable. These include registration under Professional Tax Act, Trade License, issuance of fresh license for factories, registration for shop establishment and renewal, registration of manufacturers/packers/importers of packaged commodities, issuance of new seller license and renewal, new manufacturer license and renewal, and allotment (letter of intent) Madhya Pradesh Society Registration, conversion of land use from agricultural land to industrial land in non-planned areas, Fire NOC etc.

Permission in 7 to 15 days

Investment permissions for 25 services will be granted in 7 to 25 days. In case an official fails to issue the sanction within the fixed time limit, the certificate will be issued through Investment Portal.

To be brought under Public Service Act

Chouhan said that all these services would be brought under the Public Service Act and for this necessary amendments will be made in the Act. In case of non-delivery of services within the fixed time limit, fine will be imposed against the concerning officer under the Act, he added.

Facility of online application

Chouhan informed that the applications to obtain different permission can be made on online electronic format. The applications may be made at the Public Service Centres, Samadhan Ek Diwas, Common Service Centres, departmental portal and the Investment Portal. The exchange of information in this regard will also be through electronic medium and the permission will also be given through the same medium to the investors.