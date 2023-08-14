Enhancing Edu Infra Of Mandsaur College: Foundation Stone Laid For Cutting-Edge Lab Construction

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Mandsaur): A significant step towards enhancing educational infrastructure of Mandsaur College was taken on Monday, as the foundation stone was laid for the construction of cutting-edge laboratories for Physics and Botany, along with the addition of new lecture halls.

The grand event, held in front of the Omprakash Purohit administrative building, marked the commencement of a transformative project funded by the World Bank, under the auspices of the education department. The ceremony was conducted in presence of college management committee president Naresh Chandwani and principal Dr LN Sharma.

With a budget exceeding Rs 2 crore, the project aims to bolster the college's research and academic capabilities, positioning Mandsaur College as a hub for innovation and scientific enquiry. Additionally, the construction of new lecture halls would address the growing demand for quality education at Mandsaur College.

Distinguished guests who graced the occasion included MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, south circle president Ajay Aseri and MP Sudhir Gupta. Their presence underscored the broader community's recognition of the significance of the project in advancing the region's educational landscape. The event was orchestrated by Dr Seema Jain and a vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Vinita Kulshrestha.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)