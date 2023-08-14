MP: Mandsaur Unites For Grand “Tiranga Yatra”

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A Grand Tricolor Vehicle Rally, called Tiranga Yatra was carried out in Mandsaur on Monday, a day ahead of the Independence Day. Civic body organised the rally under nation-wide “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign.

The rally began from water works, Ramghat, moved through several areas in the city including Khanpura main road, Veer Savarkar bridge, Ganpati Chowk finished at municipal office located on Gandhi Square. The rally's display of the Tricolour held high and the fervent enthusiasm among participants.

MLA Yashpal Singh, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) director Banshilal Gurjar, municipal president Ramadevi Gurjar, vice president Namrata Chawla and others prominently present during the rally. “Tiranga Yatra” showed respect to the soldiers who always remain ready to sacrifice their lives for peace in the country.

Municipal chairman Nilesh Jain, Deepmala Makwana, chief municipal officer (CMO) Sudhirkumar Singh, district Red Cross chairman Pritesh Chawla, councillors Kamlesh Sisodia, Gorardhan Kumawat, employees and workers of civic bodies were also present.

Notably, “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign was a culminating event of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, launched to pay tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)