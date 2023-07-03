Empathy Must In Dealing With Crimes Against Women & Children, Says CP 

Commissioner of Police, Makrand Deouskar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Women's Security Branch of the Indore Police organised a one-day skill upgradation training workshop for investigation in the cases of crime against women and children at the meeting hall in the police control room in Palasia on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Makrand Deouskar, Additional CP Manish Kapooria, Additional CP Rajesh Hingankar and other officials were also present during the workshop. The officers and TIs of various police stations in the city, URJA desk and other policemen attended the workshop.

CP Emphasised The Importance Of Displaying Empathetic Behaviour

Addressing the subordinates, the CP emphasised the importance of displaying empathetic behaviour while dealing with crimes against women and children. He stressed the significance of considering the sensitivity and humane aspects associated with these cases.

Distinguished guest speakers provided comprehensive guidance on various aspects of crimes against women and their safety. ADPO Sushila Rathore informed the participants about the nuances of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and its related provisions. District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava shed light on important considerations while documenting FIRs and conducting research in crimes related to women.

Additional DCP Maneesha Pathak Soni, provided valuable information on the functioning of women's desks, the responsibilities of the officers, and effective actions to be taken. Additionally, role-play exercises were conducted to demonstrate sensitive behaviour and effective coordination among different departments.

Scientist Dr Avinash Puri from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rau, highlighted the significance of forensic evidence in crimes against women and children. ADPO Anita Shukla provided detailed explanations on the Atrocity Act, its sensitivity, common errors, and key considerations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women's Security Branch, Priyanka Dudve, thanked the officers and guest speakers.