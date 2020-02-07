Electrical fault at Jalud station: 500 colonies face water woes in Indore

Indore: Nearly 500 colonies faced water shortage in the city on Friday due to an electrical fault at Jalud pumping station.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) water works incharge Balram Verma said pumps of Narmada project Phase-I, II and III had stopped due to an electrical fault at Jalud station on Thursday. “Due to fault, water supply to 16 overhead water tanks was hit,” said Verma.

While no water could be supplied to 10 overhead water tanks, six tanks could not be filled to their capacity. No water was supplied to overhead tanks in Gandhi Hall, Bhakt Prahlad Nagar, Malhar Ashram, Agarbatti Complex, Narwal, Sarva Suvidha Nagar, Khatiwala, Sukhlia, Radio Colony and Sneh Nagar.

Overhead tanks in Raj Mohalla, Subhash Chowk, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Nagin Nagar, Sai Kripa, and Chhatribagh could not be filled to their capacity. So, colonies connected to these tanks got water with low pressure.