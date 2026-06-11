Education And Self-Belief Must For Success, Says SDOP Archana Rawat Of The Girl Empowerment Mission At NTPC Khargone

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): SDOP Archana Rawat conducted an interactive and motivational session for participants of the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) 2026 at NTPC Khargone on Thursday.

The session gave the girls an opportunity to interact directly with a senior police officer and gain valuable insights into personal growth, leadership and career development.

During the interaction, Rawat discussed a range of subjects, including self-confidence, personal safety, education, career aspirations and the importance of making informed life decisions.

Drawing from her professional experiences, she encouraged the participants to set ambitious goals, remain focused and face challenges with determination and resilience.

She reiterated the importance of education and self-belief in achieving success and becoming independent individuals. The girls actively participated in the discussion, asked questions and shared their perspectives on future career opportunities.

They showed interest in careers related to administration, law enforcement and public service.

The session informed and inspired the participants and reinforced GEM’s objective of empowering young girls through exposure and helping them realise their full potential.