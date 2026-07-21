Eco-Tourism Project Faces Corruption Allegations In MP's Bhikangaon | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Local representatives have alleged financial irregularities in the Nagar Van Eco-Tourism Project at Machhalgaon in Beat No 981, Jaitgarh and demanded a high-level probe into the use of public funds.

Janpad Construction Committee Chairman Shantilal Mukati and Forest Committee member Rajkumar Patel alleged that the project's condition does not reflect the crores of rupees reportedly spent over the past three years.

They said official work plans for 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 allocated funds for fencing, chain-link mesh, plantation, gardening, drinking water facilities, well construction, pagodas, watch towers, an iron stage, toilets and beautification work.

The complainants claimed the site has broken benches, damaged paver blocks, a deteriorated stage, an incomplete well and poorly maintained surroundings.

They demanded an impartial investigation into the expenditure and action against officials if irregularities are established.

Responding to the allegations, Forest Ranger Anjali Lovanshi said strong winds in April damaged sheds, while extreme summer heat caused several plants to dry up. She added that repair and restoration work is currently underway at the affected locations.