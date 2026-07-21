Indore Events: From Painting Old Jeans To Laughing Your Heart Out At The Late Night Comedy Show, Here's How You Can Spend Your July 25-26 Weekend

Indore Events: From Painting Your Old Jeans To Laughing Your Heart Out At The Late Night Comedy Show, This Is How You Can Spend Your Weekend |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Looking for a fun and creative way to spend your weekend?

Indore is hosting a series of exciting workshops and events this weekend on July 25 and July 26.

From art and craft activities to poetry, storytelling and comedy shows, there are plenty of options to explore your creative side and enjoy memorable moments with friends or loved ones, especially after a stressful and hectic week.

1. Let's Re-create!

Paint Your Jeans

Give your old jeans a new look at the Paint Your Jeans workshop on July 26 at Cafe Reuniono.

Here, you can add your own designs and colours to create personalised denim pieces. The workshop will start at 3:30 pm.

Entry Fee: ₹566/head

3D Polaroid Photo Frames

At the same cafe, create special memories at the 3D Polaroid Photo Frames workshop on July 26.

Here, you can learn to make stylish 3D frames and decorate your favourite photographs. The workshop will begin at 3:30 pm.

Entry Fee: ₹499/head

3D Canvas Painting

Explore your creativity at the 3D Canvas Painting workshop on July 26 at Cafe Reuniono.

You can create textured canvas artworks with expert guidance. The workshop will start at 3:30 pm.

Entry Fee: ₹750/head

2. Art Corner at Phoenix

You can also explore Bhiyyaa Bazaar being hosted at Indore's Phoenix Citadel Mall on July 25 and July 26.

From pottery and painting to jewellery making and DIY crafts, there are many creative activities to try.

It is a great place to spend time with family and friends while creating something special.

3. Dive Deep Into Art & Culture

Starry Eyes Miracles

Enjoy a fun and creative experience at the Starry Eyes Miracles workshop on July 26 at Cafe Reuniono.

You can explore your artistic skills and create something special. The workshop will begin at 3:30 pm.

Entry Fee: ₹599/head

Gont Art Workshop

Take part in the Gont Art Workshop on July 26 at Cafe Reuniono and enjoy a creative session.

You can learn new art techniques and create your own artworks. The workshop will start at 3:30 pm.

Entry Fee: ₹750/head

Tribal Paper Weight Workshop

Join the Tribal Paper Weight Workshop on July 26 at Cafe Reuniono to make handmade paper weights inspired by traditional art.

The session will begin at 3:30 pm.

Entry Fee: ₹450/head

4. Dil Se Dil Tak Poetry And Storytelling Show

Enjoy an evening of poetry and storytelling at the Dil Se Dil Tak Poetry And Storytelling Show on July 26 at Terezza Bar & Kitchen.

You can listen to poets and storytellers share their performances, stories and creative work. The show will start at 3:30 pm.

Entry Fee: ₹149/head

5. In case you wanna spend weekend with your special one!

Clay Date With Your Partner

You can spend quality time with your partner at the Clay Date With Your Partner workshop on July 26 at Cafe Reuniono.

You can create clay artworks together and enjoy a fun bonding experience. The workshop will start at 3:30 pm.

Entry Fee: ₹699/head

Trinket Tales

Discover your creative side at the Trinket Tales workshop on July 26 at Cafe Reuniono.

You can make personalised trinkets and enjoy a fun activity with friends or family. The workshop will begin at 3:30 pm.

Entry Fee: ₹450/head

6. The Late Night Comedy Show

Spend a fun-filled night laughing at The Late Night Comedy Show on July 25 and July 26 at Coffenism, Vijay Nagar.

You can enjoy stand-up comedians performing jokes and entertaining acts.

Time: 10 pm

Entry Fee: ₹249/head