Eat, Sleep, Work from home, Repeat: Indoreans share experience on International Happiness Day

Indore: Lazy mornings, yummy breakfasts and a second round of chai too. This seems to be the scene of a perfect holiday... a perfect home stay... . For so long, we have been thinking of a home stay... but when it happens (thanks to Corona), the rude shock along with the fringe drawbacks is hard hitting.

With most professionals asked to work from home, the idea of Happiness has definitely seen a twist. Locked down in home with kids, spouse, parents and a boss flashing on the screen of laptop is the truth is definitely bringing out new hues of experiences and unravelling secret lives.

The IT professional, who quoted the stringent guidelines and work pressure, is escaping the dotting eyes of his wife as he jokes around with his boss. The working woman, who quoted how she does not socialise, is working hard to avoid gossip calls from her office gang.

The situation becomes more dramatic as over-energetic kids take over the house and demand to be entertained with something new every 5 minutes!

The idea of happiness, which was hanging out with family in movie theatres, malls, parks and trips, need an essential boost now. The meme’s trending upon the current situation have already taken over social media.

However, venting out the trouble with meme’s is not enough when its celebration of ‘International Day of Happiness’. Advocating yoga and meditation stating ‘go inside’ if you cannot go out, is not practically working for families.

To answer the question, as to how you can at least find some happiness and make memories of ‘work from home’, FP has some fun suggestions:

Bake a Cookie: With trending videos about baking and cooking, most people and especially kids find interest in cooking. Baking is an easier option, where kids don’t deal with fire. Kids can also be given fireless cooking challenges, where they can invent their own dishes every day.

Break a Dance: Staying indoors can result in anxiety for children as well as adults. You can get rid of this nervous energy by taking dance breaks. This would also help in calming children and getting them enough tired for the next couple of minutes depending upon intensity. It is suggested to break for a fun dance for 10 minutes in every 2 to 5 hours.

Tea Time Turns: Tea time is an essential time for office gossip and catching up. This time turn should be given to everyone. It is a good idea for working couples to prepare tea turn-wise and escape to share secrets for a couple of minutes.

Switch to Travel Discovery: Since no more soaps, cartoon shows, series and new movies are releasing on the idiot box, it actually seems like idiot box to most people. This is a good time to switch to other channels and web series, which are generally ignored. You might actually enjoy travelling virtually to Europe instead of watching repeat dramas.

Back to Crafts, Ludo & Lego: It’s time to take a break from your smart gadgets. We know it has been boring to see the same posts, memes and shows. Try working on a lego project, playing ludo and testing your crafting skills. Such activities can actually bring families together.