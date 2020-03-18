Indore: Coronavirus impacts Family Court, hearing extended up to 20 days

Indore: Coronavirus last left its indelible mark on all spheres of life. Now, the family court has extended its hearing of cases between March 18 to March 31 till April 3 to April 21 respectively. The order is issued by the three judges of the family court on Wednesday.

According to family court official, the order has been issued in view of protection of the petitioners and court staff from Coronavirus (COVID 19) after an order was passed by Jabalpur High Court for the same purpose. The order was issued in the family court by chief justice Subodh Kumar Jain, additional chief justice (Class I) Surbhi Mishra and additional chief justice (Class II) Renuka Kanchan.

Another order issued by chief justice Subodh Kumar Jain states that till March 31 only urgent cases will be heard. Rest all the cases will be postponed to the decided dates.