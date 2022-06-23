Eat Right Challenge Phase II: Food safety officers in Indore collect samples of dairy products

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Excited at being No. 1 in the ‘Eat Right Challenge’ across the country, Indore’s food safety officers have pulled up their socks for the ‘Eat Right Challenge for Districts (Phase II) and started collecting samples in different food categories under surveillance.

A team of food safety officers have collected over 10 samples of dairy products, including milk, ghee and others, in the dairy products category while also collecting samples of salt and spices from various shops across the city.

According to food safety officer Avashesh Agrawal, under the ‘Eat Right Challenge Phase II’, there are various categories, including licence and registration drive, surveillance drive, enforcement samples, inspection and grievance redressal.

The officers have also organised a training programme for the street-food vendors of Meghdoot Chowpatty for taking licence and registrations and also to be prepared for the ‘Clean Street-Food Hub’ tag.

“We’ve conducted a training session with the street-food vendors of Meghdoot Chowpatty with a third-party training partner. We asked the vendors to take necessary steps to ensure getting another ‘Clean Street-Food Hub’ tag for the city,” Agrawal said.

‘Vendors are excited’

‘Under the surveillance drive, we’re collecting samples from various parts of the city. We’re also getting support from the vendors and shopkeepers as they, too, are conscious and excited about their own hygiene ratings. In this drive, the shopkeepers will also get a second chance if there’s any problem in their samples’ — Avashesh Agrawal, food safety officer